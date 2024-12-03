Jordan’s Substack
On the Great Replacement, I've Come Around: Here is Why
“The West suffers from a strange self-hatred that one can only describe as pathological; although the West tends to be laudably open to other values, it…
Jan 8
Jordan Henderson
On the Great Replacement, I've Come Around: Here is Why
December 2024
All the Humans Are Sleeping
John C. A. Manley released his latest book All the Humans are Sleeping, and I had the pleasure of painting the cover art for it (the oil painting…
Dec 3, 2024
Jordan Henderson
All the Humans Are Sleeping
November 2024
People's Choice
I recently finished this painting - a picture of this year’s national elections here in the states.
Nov 4, 2024
Jordan Henderson
People's Choice
July 2024
Israel
Presented here is an allegorical painting I recently completed which depicts the State of Israel.
Jul 4, 2024
Jordan Henderson
Israel
April 2024
Towards Winter & Other Recent Artwork
A painting and numerous drawings of mine from these past few months.
Apr 29, 2024
Jordan Henderson
Towards Winter & Other Recent Artwork
March 2024
Vaccine Evangelists, Apostates, & Apologists – Part 7: The Apologist’s Playbook
This is the 7th and final installment of this essay series.
Mar 20, 2024
Jordan Henderson
Vaccine Evangelists, Apostates, & Apologists – Part 7: The Apologist’s Playbook
February 2024
Gallery of Graphs
All the original graphs, and more, from the essay series ~ Vaccine Evangelists, Apostates, and Apologists ~ gathered in one place.
Feb 6, 2024
Jordan Henderson
Gallery of Graphs
January 2024
Vaccine Evangelists, Apostates, & Apologists: Part 6 - The Apologists Continued
This is the sixth, and penultimate, installment of the essay series, Vaccine Evangelists, Apostates and Apologists. These essays are a study of the…
Jan 14, 2024
Jordan Henderson
Vaccine Evangelists, Apostates, & Apologists: Part 6 - The Apologists Continued
November 2023
Vaccine Evangelists, Apostates and Apologists - Part 5: The Apologists
This is the fifth installment of the essay series, Vaccine Evangelists, Apostates and Apologists. Here are the links to all the installments:
Nov 22, 2023
Jordan Henderson
Vaccine Evangelists, Apostates and Apologists - Part 5: The Apologists
September 2023
Spanish Death Data – Part 4 of Vaccine Evangelists, Apostates, and Apologists
For many of the major diseases, including the deadliest diseases in Spain during the 20th century, there was no vaccination. For many other diseases the…
Sep 17, 2023
Jordan Henderson
Spanish Death Data – Part 4 of Vaccine Evangelists, Apostates, and Apologists
July 2023
The Red Herring: A Tour of the Motte
Part 3 of Vaccine Evangelists, Apostates, and Apologists
Jul 27, 2023
Jordan Henderson
The Red Herring: A Tour of the Motte
Vaccine Evangelists, Apostates, and Apologists: Part 2 – Apostasy
In Part 1 we focused on the preaching of the Vaccine Evangelists.
Jul 11, 2023
Jordan Henderson
Vaccine Evangelists, Apostates, and Apologists: Part 2 – Apostasy
