The red cloth used by the Matador, to maneuver the bull, in the third and final stage of the bullfight, is called a Muleta. There are enough ways to respond to this painting that it is practically a political Rorschach test. So then . . . look at it and tell me what you see.
Colorado readers can view the original painting in person at the Truth Show, in Pueblo Colorado, at Blo Back Gallery. The painting will be up for this month, alongside many other artworks on the theme of truth, including several more of my paintings
Jordan’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Not to be confused with maleta (“suitcase”), muleta is, more commonly — and one can read into this whatever one wishes — a “crutch”. Also, the muleta is used to obscure the sword, before it is openly brandished as per your depiction.
What I see is probably what the typical re-piller sees ... the bull representing the easily misled masses (the “sheeple”), the be-suited matador representing the psychopathocracy and its principal agents, the sword representing the instrument of death/murder (the “Agenda”) wielded by said psychopathocracy, and the Nazi-appropriated swastika representing the crude, cartoonish deception and distraction that it has increasingly become … to the point of reductio ad hitlerum.
Wish I lived out that way! The symbolism in your political paintings is legitimately amazing. If you found the right patron (person, publication…) I think it would also be commercially rewarding. It is unique as far as I can tell.