“Muleta” - Oil on Canvas - 18 x 24 inches - ( Prints Available Here )

The red cloth used by the Matador, to maneuver the bull, in the third and final stage of the bullfight, is called a Muleta. There are enough ways to respond to this painting that it is practically a political Rorschach test. So then . . . look at it and tell me what you see.

Colorado readers can view the original painting in person at the Truth Show, in Pueblo Colorado, at Blo Back Gallery. The painting will be up for this month, alongside many other artworks on the theme of truth, including several more of my paintings