Red Pill Poet
1d

Not to be confused with maleta (“suitcase”), muleta is, more commonly — and one can read into this whatever one wishes — a “crutch”. Also, the muleta is used to obscure the sword, before it is openly brandished as per your depiction.

What I see is probably what the typical re-piller sees ... the bull representing the easily misled masses (the “sheeple”), the be-suited matador representing the psychopathocracy and its principal agents, the sword representing the instrument of death/murder (the “Agenda”) wielded by said psychopathocracy, and the Nazi-appropriated swastika representing the crude, cartoonish deception and distraction that it has increasingly become … to the point of reductio ad hitlerum.

W.D. James
1d

Wish I lived out that way! The symbolism in your political paintings is legitimately amazing. If you found the right patron (person, publication…) I think it would also be commercially rewarding. It is unique as far as I can tell.

