Jordan’s Substack

Jordan’s Substack

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John C. A. Manley's avatar
John C. A. Manley
Jul 5

All fantastic, but the last one is my favourite. Nihilism — ignorance or indifference to good and evil, right and wrong — makes pawns out of people.

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W.D. James's avatar
W.D. James
Jul 4

You are definitely the most sophisticated political artist I’m aware of.

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