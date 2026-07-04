Fantasia Americana
Five paintings, four of them new, for the July 4th, that marks the 250th.
[These paintings are all available as art prints through here.]
Happy 4th!
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Five paintings, four of them new, for the July 4th, that marks the 250th.
[These paintings are all available as art prints through here.]
Happy 4th!
To receive new posts subscribe below,
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All fantastic, but the last one is my favourite. Nihilism — ignorance or indifference to good and evil, right and wrong — makes pawns out of people.
You are definitely the most sophisticated political artist I’m aware of.