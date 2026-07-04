Five paintings, four of them new, for the July 4th, that marks the 250th.

An Empire is Born - Oil on Panel - 24 x 15 inches

Sacred Cow - Oil on Canvas - 45 x 35 inches

People's Choice - Oil on Canvas - 20 x 32 inches

Revolution - Oil on Panel - 24 - 21 inches

Rise - Oil on Panel - 18 x 36 inches

[These paintings are all available as art prints through here.]

Happy 4th!