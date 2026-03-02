Jordan’s Substack

Jordan’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
4d

From my perspective, you've made a rather persuasive case. A couple of quotes that struck me as being worthy of highlighting:

“What if these things we believe, we don’t just believe: what if we outright know them? How humbling would it be if arrogant man were to be granted the ability to prove things only within certain limits like the material world, but the most important knowledge we have we were simply granted from the get go, and we don’t even get to know who gave us that knowledge or how we’re accessing it? Well, that appears to be the case.”

“Well, if you were at a crossroads, and you knew that one set of roads were dead ends that led to meaninglessness, and another set of roads led off into the unknown, why wouldn’t you take the roads into the unknown? You have nothing to lose by taking them, and there you may find truth, goodness, meaning, and light. Whereas the known dead ends offer nothing.”

I love “The Princess and the Goblin” analogy!

In line with what you touch on with respect to painting, you might appreciate this one … https://redpillpoems.substack.com/p/the-art-of-malarkey

PS: are you related to Steve Henderson?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jordan Henderson and others
Philip Mollica's avatar
Philip Mollica
6d

I was testing your paper against my own directions, and those apparently heinous acts we have recently become aware of, that are practiced by so-called "elites", and governments as well.

While these revelations have made me more certain in my assessments of my own choices, I feel I am missing information (keys?) regarding the choices of these other individuals.

The only basic thing that I can identify as a difference is the recognition, (or lack of recognition), of the importance of the individual.

It seems either people respect that idiom or they do not, and that difference marks the choices people make, and seems a touchstone for their morality, or lack of.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture