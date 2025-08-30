Contraindications - Oil on Panel - 24 x 18 inches.

Latest sociopolitical painting of mine. As always, feel free to use the image of this painting to illustrate a blog post if you’re writing on related topics. Prints of the image are available here.

The original painting will be available later too, though I think I want to first see this entered into a show or two, because these sociopolitical works never truly feel complete till they’ve emerged from the digital world, into the physical world, and been displayed where they can be seen in person, by the public, somewhere.

Speaking of which: as you can imagine, opportunities to display these kind of paintings, do exist, but are hard to find. Most the art world that deals in sociopolitical subjects is dominated by activist individuals who are precisely the sort of people that I illustrated in this painting - they don’t take kindly to that. I appreciate, and am pleased with the opportunities I do have to get these artworks out there - but I would like more such opportunities, so if you’ve got leads, let me know.

Enjoy the artwork.

—Jordan