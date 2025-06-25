This is a scattershot update. We’ll begin with an array of paintings of mine, an illustration, and a drawing, then I’ll put links in to some recent interviews, I’ll highlight some engagement with my previous work from several different authors, and I’ll recommend a handful of essays related to a few current events, and/or related to things I have recently written about.

Dozing Ducks - Oil on Panel - 24 x 18 inches. ( Prints Available Here , Original Here )

Chickens & Chicks - Oil on Panel - 16 x 24 inches. ( Prints Available Here , Original Here )

Apples and a Globe - Oil on Canvas - 34 x 34 inches. ( Prints Available Here , Original Here ) I painted this last fall actually, but haven’t yet shared the image with my Substack subscribers. I worked on it during a narrow window of time each day when the afternoon light on the arrangement by the window was just right, over a series of dark rainy days.

Gold Green - Oil on Canvas - 24 x 48 inches - ( Prints Available Here , Original Here ).

I began the painting above as a plein air last spring while house sitting and tending animals for a friend who was away. I struggled to keep the periodic gusts of wind from knocking my canvas over, and I kind of regretted that I had used a 3 1/2 foot across canvas that practically acted as a sail. After fighting the wind awhile I eventually said to myself, “forget it!” and finished the painting later back at my studio from memory, and simply left it less detailed (I have nothing against photographic references, but I decide not to use them now and then just for fun).

The above painting is a storybook illustration that I did as a sample for a children’s book author. We didn’t end up collaborating on their book, but doing some sample sketches for it pushed me in an interesting direction. I knew that, given budget and time constraints, if I was to illustrate their book I was going to need to be able to produce the illustrations pretty fast. The example above, after I had done some preliminary sketches, I painted in a single session of wet into wet paint - the end result I thought was fresh and spontaneous feeling - interesting enough to share, anyways.

The charcoal sketch above of Charles Dickens, I did as a demonstration for a drawing class. As usual for demonstrations I worked fast and left it half unfinished so that the students would have time to work on their own drawings in class. Also as usual, I thought the fast-half-finished-look to have an energy to it that is easy to lose in a more finished work.

Now on to the interviews.

Recent (by what I consider “recent) Interviews:

Fakeologist Interview. (Link Here) John C. A Manley (Author of the novels, All the Humans are Sleeping, and Much Ado About Corona, both of which I illustrated the covers for) and I, had a wide ranging discussion with Ab, the host on the

show. Topics included art, vaccines, and the adventurous backstory to John’s recent marriage and move to the Netherlands.

Valerie Kochmann Interview. (Link Here) Valerie Kochmann (a Slovenia based writer who came out strong against Covid from the beginning) interviewed me late last year about my vaccine series, and my artwork with plenty of visuals throughout the interview.

Recent(ish) Engagement with my Work from Fellow Authors:

I’ll start with Bees Dance,

’s poetic engagement with my essay on AI art:

Greg Beattie of Vaccination Dilemma, wrote a concise paper titled Vaccines - Reassessing Their Relevance for the journal Orthomolecular. Beattie incorporated my graph juxtaposing historical whooping cough mortality with vaccine introduction in Sweden. I was pleased to see this as that graph is probably the most important of all the many vaccine graphs that I created for my series, because, as Beattie succinctly put it:

“This [the Swedish whooping cough example] is perhaps the only example of a country vaccinating, pausing for a considerable period, then resuming, with other factors remaining presumably constant. It may therefore be considered a challenge→de-challenge→re-challenge: a protocol considered very strong evidence regarding the notion of causation when observed at the population level.”

and

have incorporated various aspects of my vaccine series into some of their extensive

. In addition to bringing my findings to a wider audience, their videos also provide those findings

.

in a much more digestible form

For example, suppose you want to introduce a vaccine believing friend to some vaccine heresy. You could, say, send them some of my graphs on vaccines, but it might be good to accompany those graphs with commentary and context. My 70,000 word Vaccine, Evangelists, Apostates, and Apologists series is not very approachable for someone new to the topic. Whereas the Bailey’s video A for Antivaxxer, which incorporates some of those graphs, clocks in at a bite sized 18 minutes - just the thing to send your vaccine believing friend.

Likewise their video on whooping cough provides context and incorporates some of my graphs, along with Bystrianyk’s and Beattie’s graphs, all within a very maneageable 20 minutes.

Also; for those who objected to my not addressing, in my vaccine series, what did cause the mortality decline (since that was not, for my purposes, strictly necessary in order to disprove what didn’t cause the decline), please see the Bailey’s the Healthcare System Hoax where they discuss the mortality decline, including discussion of McKeown’s and McKinlay’s famous studies on the topic.

Earlier this year Rusere Shoniwa wrote a four part critique of my essay On the Great Replacement I’ve Come Around: Here’s Why. Shoniwa’s four part critique of my essay is called The Great Replacement Consciousness Test. Then I wrote a counter critique and follow up piece called Trust the Plan: Q-Anarchism for White People.

This is old news to you if you already read my piece Trust the Plan: Q-Anarchism for White People, but I’m guessing, based on the low view count, and the paltry four likes, that not many of you did. That’s okay, I get it, it was a gargantuan 17,000 word essay, and the intro, the first few paragraphs that I added at the last moment, sucked. I added those paragraphs because I felt like I had to justify why my essay had nothing to do with the Current Thing at the time, and that was silly of me. Good news though; I cut the boring first few paragraphs and now the essay is a little shorter and gets right into the interesting stuff.

Anyhow, if you missed it, the initial essay I wrote On the Great Replacement I’ve Come Around: Here’s Why set off a whole conversation, drew considerable criticism, and I responded with in depth counter criticism. It didn’t turn into a drama fest either, it remained a good debate.

On the Current Thing - Israel/Iran/Trump/WMDs/Nukes/Something/Something or Another

The current Current Thing only makes sense as an instance of some deeper, underlying, ongoing thing that is bubbling to the surface.

How many bombs were really dropped? What damage did they really do? What are the real motives? We’ll know later, that’s all hidden for now in the fog of the Current Thing. The only real value to be had from paying any attention to the things maybe going on in the Middle East right now, is to see what light they shed on underlying ongoing things.

Here’s some recommendations:

of the

has written extensively on how compromised, hollowed out, and fake the resistance to Israel and their NATO vassals is. To see the parallels between Iran’s compromised government and Russia’s, start with his Russia analysis —

and this

. Then proceed to his Iran posts such as

.

’s essays on

give a thought provoking big picture.

Ron Unz has written extensively on the history of Israeli terrorism and assassinations. His latest article focuses on the implications of Israel maintaining as much standing as it does, despite, even just the well known portion of it’s terrorism, being sufficient to establish Israel as the world’s preeminent practitioner of terrorism.

Here’s the intro to Unz’s piece:

“Ten days ago a sudden surprise Israeli attack inflicted a terrible, decapitating blow upon the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran, successfully assassinating the country’s top military commanders, its chief nuclear weapons negotiator, and nearly all of its most prominent nuclear scientists. Many of these victims were killed in their own homes together with their family members by explosive drones or missile strikes that sometimes destroyed entire apartment buildings, causing many collateral civilian deaths. No such sudden massive wave of public assassinations against the top leadership of a major nation had ever previously happened, and the resulting war with its salvos of retaliatory Iranian missiles against Israel has now also brought America into the conflict. Among other things, these events conclusively demonstrated the near-total control that Israel and its political partisans have achieved over the entire Western global media. Iran was in the midst of ongoing negotiations with the Trump Administration over its nuclear program, so Israel’s sudden strike was obviously an unprovoked attack, totally violating all international laws. Similarly, the assassination of so many of Iran’s military leaders and civilian scientists also broke every existing rule of international warfare. If any other country in the world had committed even a small fraction of these crimes, it would have been universally condemned in the strongest possible terms by every international body and subjected to the harshest international sanctions, quite possibly including coordinated military action to remove its regime and bring its political leadership to trial. But since Israel’s fervent supporters completely dominate the global media, they can easily transform black into white and up into down. Thus, the bizarre result of this illegal, unprovoked Israeli attack upon Iran was a wave of public statements strongly sympathetic to Israel made by European and American political leaders from President Donald Trump on down, thereby demonstrating that all these powerful, once independent nations had merely become subservient vassals to the Jewish State.” Zionist Israel as the Assassination Nation

has been analyzing and tracing the rise of Zionism through the Rothschilds. Start with his article

.

has traced the rise of Judaism through Christianity. Start with his essay

.

Immigration — the Penultimate Current Thing

The LA riots pushed immigration into the Current Thing spot, right before Israel/Iran shouldered it out. But here again we are looking at an instance of people simply paying attention to (for a while) one of the big underlying ongoing things. Here’s some recommended reading:

A quarter century ago Chronicles Magazine published an article on immigration in California titled The Reconquista of California. I’m sure that article was interesting then; it is even more interesting now. Another piece on the California Reconquista that is also of renewed interest due to the LA riots, and is also more than a quarter century old is Reconquista!: The Takeover Of America, California Coalition for Immigration Reform.

One more particularly interesting article on immigration for now, this one much more recent, is Immigration as Collective Punishment: Open Borders as Revenge. The article discusses the change in rhetoric - as it becomes clearer that mass immigration is detrimental to the host population, it is argued that it should still happen anyway as a means of punishing the host population for the sins of their ancestors. Very interesting read with plenty of direct quotes and examples of the pro-immigration side arguing that mass immigration should be accepted as just punishment for the West’s traditional peoples.

A Classic Art Criticism Gem

If you like art criticism (such as my recent article Treebeard’s Razor), then let me bring to your attention the brilliant, witty, essay HOW TO BE A CRITIC: A BEGINNER'S GUIDE TO ARTBOLLOCKS, written in 1999 by Brian Ashbee. It makes for five pages of biting critique that is as funny as it is insightful, and it has aged extremely well.

That brings you up to speed with my artwork, interviews, responses to my earlier writing, and related recommendations from me. I’ll be posting a new social commentary painting later this month (keep in mind we’re talking my version of “later this month,” meaning it might be next month). Let’s close with a couple memes:

Above - Stolen by me from

’s feed.

Stolen from

’s collections.

Stolen from

’s collections.

Stolen from

’ collections.