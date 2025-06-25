Jordan’s Substack

Nowick Gray
Jun 25

Stellar memes (and other resources)! Re. the meme about canola oil (alias rapeseed, what a coincidence), it's eerily similar to my recent conversation with the dental hygienist.

She asked if I wanted the fluoride treatment, and I declined.

“Why not?”

“It’s toxic.”

“Well, we recommend it.”

“I don’t want it.”

“Okay. But it’s part of my job.”

"Um-hmh.

Red Pill Poet
Jun 25

“...I thought the fast-half-finished-look to have an energy to it that is easy to lose in a more finished work.” — I concur … it very much has “an energy” about it.

This bit from Ron Unz really nails the current hyper-hypocritical reality: “If any other country in the world had committed even a small fraction of these crimes, it would have been universally condemned in the strongest possible terms by every international body and subjected to the harshest international sanctions, quite possibly including coordinated military action to remove its regime and bring its political leadership to trial.”

The Bolton and “israelite tablet” memes are A-1.

