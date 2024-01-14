Jordan’s Substack

Red Pill Poet
Jan 16, 2024Edited

Another thorough beat-down of the decepticonartists.

That Anna Kata's article has been cited "by roughly 700 other publications" is a fine example of (mis)informational daisy chains of dubious merit so prevalent in our flowering idiocracy.

As you clearly show, the logarithmic-scale-vertical-axis trick is so stunningly effective in fooling both the innumerate and the unobservant, perhaps the phrase "lies, damn lies and statistics" should be upgraded to "lies, damn lies, statistics and graphs".

It could well be said that any line on such a graph represents apples at one point, oranges the next, followed by bananas, etc ... such that any line in its entirety is representational of an infinite number of fruit. The marks, of course, perceive it simply as apples or simply oranges — essentially unaware of what they're actually looking at. Such an elegant deception.

Because of how much they apply to vaccine evangelism, the truncating/framing/cherry-picking mis-representational manipulations involved in the presentation of data/graphs reminds me of lines I wrote referring to the corrupt cabal-media ... from https://redpillpoems.substack.com/p/complicity-collusion-part-2 :

"disposed to follow

the unspoken policy of opposing

the exposing of anything outside

the highly zoomed-in image

the narrowly focused shot;

obliged to abide by the editorial given

that honest context is and will be cropped

and that if not explicitly approved

allusions to history are implicitly forbidden"

Paul F. Steinbach
6d

Hi Jordan. I think I found an error in Figure 57 that you might care to correct. In the graph itself, the text says "1864 till 1910 presented as the average annual rate per decade. 1911 onward presented as each year individually." However, when I look at the graph, it appears to me that the first year presented individually is 1931 (or 1932, or 1933), not 1911.

I'm still loving your essay. Just thought you might like to correct this.

