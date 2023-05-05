Triumph of Science - Oil Painting - 54 x 28 inches

Science Fiction - Oil Painting- 36 x 52 inches

Eclipsed - Oil Painting - 45 x 35 inches

I have long been interested in art, belief systems, the search for truth, and translating truth and insight into real world action. Covid-19 brought these interests together: as the campaign of propaganda, superstition, and medical authoritarianism, known as the Covid-19 Pandemic unfolded, I recognized it as a saga that should be painted.

Painting is a medium of communication, but also of exploration: the task of creating a painting can prompt the artist to see, observe, juxtapose, and think about the subject in a way they never had before. The act of viewing and contemplating the painting can offer the viewer fresh perspectives, and new considerations concerning the subject of the painting or things related to the subject.

In short I value artwork as a pathway to new ideas and insight.

My artwork, accompanied by increasingly more in depth essays that I have written, has been published regularly on Off-Guardian, Winter Oak Press, Nevermore (also on Substack NEVERMORE MEDIA Activist Post, and guest posted on Valerie Kochmann, all of whom have made it possible for both the artwork and its message to reach a broad audience.

My plan is to continue submitting major Art and Essay combinations to the aforementioned outlets for first publication. After about a week I will then post those works here with a review of the reception (or aftermath!) of the work. This will enable this Substack to serve as a place where conversation around articles of mine can continue on or be revived after those articles have lived the regrettably short life of a web article.

Additionally this Substack will provide a means for me to share artworks that are not accompanied by essays, and short essays on a broad range of matters that I don’t intend on submitting as articles, but feel are worthy of bringing to your attention nonetheless.

How Often I Will Publish - Infrequently

I enjoy doing deep dives into difficult subject matter, not feeling obliged to deliver till I have something very worthy of your time and attention. I will aim to provide at least a brief communication once a month; this will be the only place I post so consistently. But major Art and Essay combinations, I will most likely continue to publish only a couple times a year. I assure you, however, they will be worth the wait.

I do plan to start breaking especially lengthy works into multiple shorter essays that build on each other, so there will periods of regular posting, followed by periods of sparse posting before the next major work or set of works is ready.

Previous Work

Artworks and essays from previous years I would like to bring to the attention of new readers, as well as open them (the previous works) up for more comment and consideration from readers, as well as potentially adding new comments and considerations myself. So I will gradually add previous works to this Substack as posts between new works.

What You Get With a Paid Subscription - Gratitude

I have enabled the paid subscription as a means for readers to support my work with a donation. All my published work will continue to be free to access and share.

General Web Presence

I have a website for prints of my paintings (this link here) and another website for my original paintings - JordanHendersonFineArt.

As mentioned above, my art and essays have been published through the stellar independent media outlets of Off-Guardian, Winter Oak, Nevermore, Activist Post and Valerie Kochmann. If you have seen my work online before you probably saw it there, or on another independent media outlet that shared it from there.

Landscape and Animal Painting

For reasons which I will elucidate in an essay at some later point, I regard non political, non controversial, (no severed heads) type art to be every bit as important and profound as confrontational artwork. So let me wrap up this introductory post with a couple examples of some of my artworks that are intended to provoke deep thoughts, but without being inherently controversial.

Thoughts on Pasture - Oil Painting - 36 x 40 inches